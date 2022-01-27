sport, australian-rules-football,

Opposition teams have been promised a dogfight when they come to Wodonga this season. The Bulldogs are aiming to snap a 13-year finals drought - the longest in the Ovens and Murray - and coach Jordan Taylor believes they have the players to do it. But he also knows last season's improvements mean other clubs will take Wodonga more seriously and wants his players to lift their intensity accordingly. "It's about building on last year," Taylor said. "We've come from the bottom of the ladder (in 2019) and we made some great inroads. "We became very competitive, we weren't blown out too much and we really pushed some of the top sides but now we want a little bit of expectation, to say 'hang on, these blokes are serious and when you come here, you get a dogfight.' ALSO IN SPORT: "I think it's about trying to handle that because sides are going to be more ready for us than they were last year. "That's the real challenge for us. "We don't want to be a side that was competitive for one year and then falls back to where we were two years ago. "It's a challenge we're excited about and we've got a list that can push again." The acquisition of former NEAFL stars Angus Baker and Alex Smout adds weight to Taylor's optimism, while he's confident Michael Driscoll and Matt Wilson will step up to the plate after joining from Osborne (Hume league) and Finley (Murray league) respectively. Reed Jackson's return after travelling represents additional leadership as well as footballing nous, while some of the club's young pups have the coach enthused about how far they can go. "We had eight first-game players in terms of coming from the juniors last year," Taylor said. "They've got 10 or 12 games under their belt and I'm really excited to see how much development they can have. "One of those was Josh Mathey, who won our best and fairest and he's looking more improved this year than he was last year. "He's still training with Bushies so he may play Bushies or he may play with us but there's a lot of that core group - Bailey Williamson, Gus Jones and Kade Mimmo - who I think can go to the next level. "Josh is as hard a worker as what I've seen. "I've been at SANFL clubs and NEAFL clubs and I trained with VFL clubs and he desires to be better as much as anyone I've seen."

