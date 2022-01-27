Unit gutted by fire at Berrigan, crews save nearby buildings

news, court-and-crime,

A business and residence remain closed off following a fire in Berrigan. Firefighters were called to an antiques business on the town's main street, next to a bakery, about 2am on Wednesday. The resident of the upstairs unit was alerted to the blaze by a smoke alarm and escaped without injury. About 20 firefighters from brigades in Berrigan, Finley, Corowa and Jerilderie spent five hours at the scene. NSW Fire and Rescue Inspector Frank Finlay said the crews prevented the flames from spreading to nearby businesses. "The upstairs unit was totally destroyed and the roof collapsed," he said. "The business below also sustained some damage. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's probably a good reminder to check your appliances such as air conditioners and washing machines for any recall notices." The blaze was investigated and determined to be non-suspicious.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/2b183284-75b4-4645-a182-1de2694c1a2c.jpg/r0_217_795_666_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg