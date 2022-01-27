sport, local-sport,

Albury-Wodonga Bandits men's coach Haydn Kirkwood has been selected to lead the Victoria Country under-18 women's side for another year. Former Wodonga junior Sienna Harvey has been named in the representative team, with border young gun Tahli Smith named as an emergency. ALSO IN SPORT: The team will contest the Australian Under-18 Junior Championships set to be held in Ballarat in April this year.

