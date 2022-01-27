Bandits' Haydn Kirkwood to lead Victoria Country under-18 women's side again
Local Sport
Albury-Wodonga Bandits men's coach Haydn Kirkwood has been selected to lead the Victoria Country under-18 women's side for another year.
Former Wodonga junior Sienna Harvey has been named in the representative team, with border young gun Tahli Smith named as an emergency.
The team will contest the Australian Under-18 Junior Championships set to be held in Ballarat in April this year.
