sport, local-sport,

Albury Thunder has landed rugby league's greatest interchange player of his generation for a sports function. Craig Wing will speak at the club's annual pre-season event after the NRL's strict COVID protocols prevented original guests, Melbourne Storm general manager of football Frank Ponissi and rising playmaker Cooper Johns, from attending. Wing played 256 NRL games at South Sydney and the Sydney Roosters. He burst on the scene as a teenage prodigy in 1998 and quickly became a regular Australian and NSW State of Origin representative. Wing became the game's most versatile player, covering a host of positions, although he's best known as a classy half or five-eighth. ALSO IN SPORT: The Thunder is targeting at least one more high profile guest. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: The club also boasts its greatest memorabilia collection, including two holidays and two NSW jerseys.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/698b5daf-78e9-46c2-9ffd-470f11f749c1.jpg/r0_175_3000_1870_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg