Accused Table Top burglar to remain in custody after arrest

A man accused of breaking into a Table Top home remains in custody following his arrest. Michael Smith's matter was mentioned in Albury Local Court on Thursday following the alleged incident on Tuesday night. The court heard Smith was being held in isolation in Junee prison on a strictly indictable charge of break, enter and steal, which may need to be modified. Smith didn't apply for bail and will return to court on February 2.

