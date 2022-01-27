Police to keep close watch on Finks bikies as they head to Wodonga

news, court-and-crime,

Police will be keeping a close eye on the Finks as they conduct a run from Melbourne to Wodonga today. The outlaw bikie gang is expected to leave Cranbourne and possibly travel to Mornington, before heading to Wodonga. They are expected to return to Cranbourne tomorrow. Detectives from the Echo Taskforce will be joined by North East officers in monitoring the group. Police spokeswoman Natalie Webster said officers would take action where needed. IN OTHER NEWS: "They will closely monitor the run and take swift action in the event any OMCG members involved in the event commit criminal, road safety or public order offences," she said. The bikies undertook a similar Cranbourne to Wodonga run last year.

