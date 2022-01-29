news, rural,

If predicted rainfall arrives this weekend, January 2022 could become Albury's wettest on record. Currently, Albury's January rainfall is 213mm and expected rainfall before this Monday, January 31, may be enough to overtake the 1925 record. Rain records go back to 1860 in Albury. The main feature of the weather across the nation since Friday, January 21, has been the very heavy rainfalls at many places in the pastoral districts of northern and western South Australia. A few places have recorded all-time record daily falls equivalent to half the annual average rainfall. Kimba recorded 200.8mm in three days - its wettest ever month in 102 years. Previous wettest months were in February 1946 and January 1974. Whyalla recorded a deluge of 95.6mm in 18 hours and many roads were closed due to flooding. Streaky Bay has recorded 130mm - easily the wettest ever January in 157 years of records. The previous wettest January was in 1889. Mt Ive near Nonning recorded its highest daily rainfall for any month on Saturday, January 22 and with 180mms recorded this month. It is the wettest January since 1974. Just across the border into Northern Territory, Jervois recorded its highest daily fall, with 153mm in 54 years of records. The previous heaviest daily fall was in February 1976, which did actually lead to major floods in Moree. The very heavy rainfalls in the pastoral districts in South Australia have been rare events going as far back as 1877. They previously occurred in April 1889, February 1946, January 1974 and March 1989. The event of February 1946 was the result of a deep monsoonal low, which moved quickly southwards from near Daly Waters and brought heavy to flooding rains to South Australia, Victoria on February 18 and in Tasmania the next day. Apart from major floods in Western Victoria and Tasmania in March 1946, the rest of that year was dry, with drought conditions in NSW and Queensland. The other three, April 1889, January 1974 and March 1989, led to excessive rains for the rest of the year in Victoria. A very slow moving low pressure trough, extending south from near Alice Springs, was responsible for the record rainfalls in South Australia. A small low pressure centre is currently sitting just west of Victoria and brought thunderstorms to the Wimmera district late Wednesday, January 26. On January 26, a heavy thunderstorm broke over Mildura and a total of 80.2mms was recorded to the following morning, Thursday January 27. It was Mildura's wettest ever January day in 123 years of records. Previous wettest January days were in 1941 and 2011. This small low, if it maintains its strength, will eventually bring rain and thunderstorms before next weekend. The next significant rain event is anticipated about February 13.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/1c48baf6-3bf9-453f-987e-4d24bc5c08b5.jpg/r0_306_6016_3705_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg