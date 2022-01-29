Plus Fitness 24/7 Thurgoona owner Leanne Hodgson said the gym experiences an influx in patrons and inquiries every New Year. In January everyone wants to get fit and lose weight after Christmas food and this is their New Year's resolution - to get fit and healthy," she said. "It's all about feeling good, feeling better and making healthy choices and fitter choices." "Some people lose motivation or get bored, so getting the correct gym buddie can really help," she said. "Some people are able to self motivate but others need fitness buddy or friend to help." Getting professional help and making a plan could also help you set achievable short-term goals, Mrs Hodgson said, which was why the gym offers personal training consults at the start and throughout a membership. "It is absolutely vital; a lot of people walk into a gym and they've never been before, so it's an introduction to equipment and what they want to achieve," she said. "If you've never used a gym don't feel frightened; we'll always give you a program to start you off and to make sure you use the equipment properly." When you're beginning your fitness journey, small steps are key as change doesn't happen overnight. "The saying is 'less is best'. Maybe look at an hour or so a day, it's not going to benefit you (at the start of your journey) going to the gym for three hours, though some people come everyday because they love training.''

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/05dcec7f-4887-4072-a015-810840b37495.jpg/r0_84_1024_663_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Focus on Thurgoona |A fit leg up for the new year, new you

+1

MORE GALLERIES Plus Fitness 24/7 Thurgoona owner Leanne Hodgson said the gym experiences an influx in patrons and inquiries every New Year.

In January everyone wants to get fit and lose weight after Christmas food and this is their New Year's resolution - to get fit and healthy," she said. "It's all about feeling good, feeling better and making healthy choices and fitter choices." "Some people lose motivation or get bored, so getting the correct gym buddie can really help," she said. "Some people are able to self motivate but others need fitness buddy or friend to help." Getting professional help and making a plan could also help you set achievable short-term goals, Mrs Hodgson said, which was why the gym offers personal training consults at the start and throughout a membership. "It is absolutely vital; a lot of people walk into a gym and they've never been before, so it's an introduction to equipment and what they want to achieve," she said. "If you've never used a gym don't feel frightened; we'll always give you a program to start you off and to make sure you use the equipment properly." When you're beginning your fitness journey, small steps are key as change doesn't happen overnight.

"The saying is 'less is best'. Maybe look at an hour or so a day, it's not going to benefit you (at the start of your journey) going to the gym for three hours, though some people come everyday because they love training.'' SHARE