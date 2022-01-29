For the past 16 years Link Real Estate has been the Thurgoona 'local', the real estate people with expert knowledge of the market. Owned by directors Mark Setterfield and Mark Hawkins they lead a highly skilled and motivated team. It is the only Thurgoona based real estate office, and they have extensive knowledge and experience. "We would be delighted to meet you and discuss how Link Real Estate can partner with you to achieve the result that you're seeking," residential sales executive, Brent Booker said. "We understand that selling, buying or leasing in the real estate market can be a challenging task for anyone. We would be delighted to meet you and discuss how link real estate can partner with you to achieve the result that you are seeking." There has been a huge amount of growth in the Thurgoona market, with a wide range of properties from $300,000 to over $1million homes. "The largest portion of our buyers are families who are looking to upgrade their homes, many of these homes have sold off-market prior to any advertising. "This is because our sales staff have a huge amount of buyers looking in the area, which results in greats sale prices for our vendors and makes the whole selling process extremely simple." Link Real Estate is located at Shop 7/10 Shuter Avenue, Thurgoona. Phone Brent Booker on 0467 667 226 or Nicholas Hess on 0407 815 750. You can visit at linkrealestate.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/50c4fe57-8274-4973-9a7e-d228fc877b9b.jpg/r0_789_3024_2498_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Great real estate thrives at Thurgoona

