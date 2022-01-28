news, business, Archies Footwear, Thongs, Feet, Flex Out Physiotherapy Albury

Hard to believe, but flat, thin footwear that you keep on by scrunching your toes may not be the healthiest long-term choice. More than a decade ago physiotherapist Daniel Jones noticed a pattern among his patients - he'd recommend alternatives to flat thongs, the advice would go unheeded. "Patients didn't want to wear runners in summer and the orthotic thongs that were available then ...there were none that you would really want to wear and there were none that I'd want to wear myself," he said. "Then I thought, wouldn't it be great if you could create a thong that looked like a thong but had the arch support in it. That was when the light bulb moment went on." Much has happened since that 2011 inspiration; now Archies Footwear is stocked in about 3000 clinics and shops in Australia, is sold in the US, Britain, Canada and New Zealand and AFL star Dustin Martin is a brand ambassador. IN OTHER NEWS: Based in Echuca and Melbourne, Mr Jones stopped in Albury on Friday to visit some of his Border stockists on his way home from the Sydney fundraising Splash Series, which his company sponsored for the first time. Flex Out Physiotherapy's Hannah Wilson and Elkie Turner said their clinic had offered Archies thongs for about five years and they sold "like hot cakes" among all ages. "I work a lot with kids and even we're looking for the smaller sizes with the kids to help with their foot and knee problems," Mrs Wilson said. Both women also wore Archies themselves. "It's been nice to have a bit of support, to be able to wear thongs," Miss Turner said. Mr Jones said having the initial idea proved easier than everything that followed as it took him three years to develop his first products, which he sold through weekend markets. "I started the initial prototypes by making them out of clay and it was in Nan and Pop's shed," he said. That story has a Border link - Mr Jones' grandfather was former champion Albury and Essendon footballer Jack Jones, an Ovens and Murray Hall of Famer who died in 2020 aged 95. The Archies Footwear founder's father Tony was born in Albury. Mr Jones said tighter straps, soft foam and no plugs that could pull out were features of Archies. "I'm seeing a lot more men my age and younger wearing them now, which is great," he said. "I think people are a lot more open to the idea of doing things that are better for their feet. "They just look like a normal thong but they do have that support."

