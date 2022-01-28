sport, local-sport,

Jeremy Payne is about to start a new chapter in his Hockey Albury Wodonga story after being appointed coach of Wodonga. Payne has been involved with Norths for the last 12 years, leading them to three premierships. He is now set to call Wodonga home for the next three years as part of the deal, which will have him not only coaching the senior men's division one side, but also overseeing the coaching, development and performance objectives of the boys' team. Payne admitted while it was a tough decision to farewell his former club, he was excited by the opportunities on offer at Wodonga. "Norths are pretty close to my heart, they're a great side and filled with great people," he said. "I have a lot of good friends there and I felt like I had to talk to them on a personal note before I made a decision. "It's good that they're friends before teammates. ALSO IN SPORT: "It came from a bit of persistence from Wodonga and it's going to be a good opportunity." The last time Wodonga's men's side tasted success was back in the mid-2000s. Payne is looking forward to helping mentor Wodonga's young talent in line with the club's vision for the future. "In terms of what Wodonga want to see with outcomes and results, it could take two or three years to get there," he said. "They definitely have some young kids full of potential and I can see a bright future for them." Payne will remain involved with the Spitfires. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/5a61fc5d-bec7-4ea2-9fe4-8d8a227ce575.jpg/r0_335_5568_3481_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg