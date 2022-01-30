life-style,

AN Upper Murray charity is in a holding pattern as it navigates the bureaucratic processes to shift its operations two blocks away. Corryong FoodShare mooted plans in June to operate out of the former Girl Guides Hall at Corryong within weeks pending building inspections and renovations. Today the charity is still working out of the Corryong Scout Hall as it awaits approval for the move from Towong Shire and the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP), which manages the double block that houses the vacated Guides Hall. Corryong FoodShare spokesman Pastor Douglas Allen said while all parties agreed on the shift in principle, the process was overly complicated. "There is too much red tape and paperwork," he said. "But in all fairness, the delays have been helpful in that we've been able to consider the viability of the building and balanced that against the historicity of the hall. "Sadly, we need to demolish the Guides Hall because of the excessive cost to repair white ant damage and replace the foundations. It wasn't viable to move the hall to make way for a more suitable building and parking." Corryong FoodShare bought a transportable building from Cleanaway Albury in November, which would be relocated to the Girl Guides Hall site at 60-62 Harris Street. The 273sq m Commander building was funded by a donation from the Villers-Bretonneux Association at Robinvale, Corryong's sister city. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Allen said community members had already volunteered to help with the hall demolition. "I can have people on site tomorrow who have the expertise required to take that building apart," Mr Allen said. "There will be very valuable recycling in what's left; the Murray Pine hardwood flooring is priceless." DELWP regional manager Land and Built Environment, Hume Region, John Downs, said the department supported the venture in principle. "The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning supports Corryong FoodShare's desire to occupy the former Girl Guides building in Corryong," he said. "Our staff have had a number of conversations with Corryong FoodShare and Girl Guides Victoria about the future of the site. "DELWP is currently waiting for a final proposal from Corryong FoodShare for formal consideration. "We have advised Corryong FoodShare to work with Towong Shire Council to confirm what planning approvals are needed to undertake works to the existing building and relocate additional buildings to the site." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/8bac30bd-0240-4e4b-aa2b-71a7bf18a98a.jpg/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg