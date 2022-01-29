Common sense, good manners avoids boat ramp rumbles

sport, local-sport,

G'day fishos. It's that time of the year again where there's a big number of boats on the water and accompanying that is the amount of traffic at boat ramps. You may already be able to see where I'm heading with this - yes, it's our annual moan about boaties who either haven't got a clue or they're just plain ignorant, inconsiderate ...... (I'll let you fill that bit in.) Come on people, it's just plain old common sense. Hopefully most readers of this column are more than aware of this, but if you're new to boating, please take note of the above. It might save you a few glares or even a full-blown argument. Dartmouth (92.4 per cent): was a bit quieter last week. We didn't receive too many reports, but those we did get indicated the fishing was pretty tough with one report of zero in five hours and another of three small trout in a similar amount of time. Both crews fished downriggers. Streams: fished well, with hoppers and crickets doing most of the damage. A couple of Albury locals fished the Snowy above Mitta and caught good numbers of smaller trout but also managed a couple of solid fish as well. The Kiewa also fished well, with bait fishos again having a bit of success. The lower end of the Kiewa and the Mitta have been happy hunting grounds for cod fishos, when water conditions have been favourable. Mulwala: was ticking over nicely again this week, with a few very nice fish popping up on social media. There's a lot of reports about weed making it difficult to fish but the fish still seem to be coming in. There's obviously sections where hard bodied lures can be trolled while surface lures always seem to be producing one or two; bigger swimbaits are showing up in a lot of those photos and rigging weedless plastics have been very popular of late for obvious reasons too. Bait fishos are also having quite a bit of success. Overall, it looks pretty rosy at Mul. Murray Below Albury: has steadied off at just over 11,000 mg, making it very fishable. It's only varied a little from that over the past week and the fishing has improved because of it. Reasonable numbers of cod and yellas are being taken on both bait and lure although, similar to the reddies in Hume, you have to sift through a few small cod to find a keeper. The Upper Murray: has settled to around two metres, much better than the three-metre mark it was at a couple of weeks back. Hopefully it will settle even further, which should see those cod get back on the chew. Hume Dam (99 per cent): seems to have an average of around five or 10 throwbacks to one keeper, depending on which school of fish you hit and how fussy you are. They're a bit of fun, but there's a lot of throwbacks to each keeper at the moment. It was the same for a small group of fishos living in the Knobles Rd area who held an impromptu fishing comp on Australia Day. The ''Wirlinga Family Fishing Comp" has been run and won. Judy Mason was the ladies champ with a 315mm reddie, Jeremy Kaye won the men's with a 380mm and Emily and Spencer Kaye cleaned up the two junior prizes. Unfortunately, all participants had no problems finding those smaller fish. It was pretty much the same deal this time last year, so experience tells us if we just bide our time for those little buggers to grow a bit, those average sizes will improve. There's also a few cod and yellas showing up. In a lot of cases, they're being picked up as bycatch as fishos are trolling or angling for reddies, but there's a few fishos about that are targeting them and doing well, with a couple of cod into the 80s caught lately, on the troll I believe. Eucumbene (47.7 per cent) and Jindabyne (96.7 per cent): are both looking spectacular, and fishing has improved in the past couple of weeks. Trolling in both is productive but lead line and downriggers are still a huge asset. Catch ya next week.

