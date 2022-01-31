life-style, books, Snakes Awake, Mount Beauty, Books, Jarrod Paine, Shannon Boland, Kylie Esler, Author

"Seeing a snake is a lucky and fortunate and amazing experience that should be cherished, not feared." Mount Beauty author, teacher and licensed snake catcher Jarrod Paine was somewhat surprised to learn people could be scared of the creatures he's called out to handle. "With skill it's a very safe pursuit and I love them," he said. "I feel like it's a privilege to be able to interact legally and care for these animals. "Humans are so grateful and the animal gets saved and I get to release it and watch it go." Paine's first published book in this genre, Snakes Awake, aims to help families overcome their fears and learn what to do around snakes. Illustrated by Shannon Boland, who grew up in Mount Beauty, the picture book is available for sale via jarrodpaine.wixsite.com/jarrodpaine and will be released officially on Tuesday, February 1. The story follows heroine Pip, who explores the outdoors with her mum, hoping to spot her favourite creature, a sensational snake. IN OTHER NEWS: Paine said the idea evolved five years ago but it took time to find a publisher, Ford Street Publishing, and team up with Boland, who's based in Melbourne. "It's a pretty rare thing to have an author and an illustrator picked up together as two unpublished people so we're hugely grateful for the opportunity to get this work out there," Paine said. "And, who knows, for both of us we'd love to write more and illustrate more and share more of this joy for nature." Boland said a lot of thought and effort went into the visual depictions. "From a creative standpoint, having to draw a big picture of a snake on a page, particularly for both parents and kids reading it, you had to think about how they might be feeling," she said. "How to illustrate it in a way that was authentic to what it looked like, because we didn't want anyone to think it was cuter or cuddlier than it really was, but also not potentially scaring someone on a page or on a front cover, so that was a really interesting challenge." Paine said they planned to organise North East launches for Snakes Awake and wanted to encourage readers to get outdoors and view the animals safely. "It's a rare and special occurrence to see them and I hope that people are empowered to enjoy it and seek it rather than fear it and hide from the bush," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/b1b0c3f9-f4dc-47ff-82ae-a9ee0cc87227.jpg/r0_117_3600_2151_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg