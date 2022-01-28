coronavirus,

Daily cases of COVID-19 have dropped across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) with 462 new infections recorded on Friday. Of the 462 new local cases, 194 were reported from PCR tests while 268 were self-reported rapid antigen tests (RATs). This is down from 811 new cases across the MLHD on Thursday, and more than 1000 new cases on Wednesday. The number of hospitalisations of COVID patients in the MLHD has also dropped to 23, down from yesterday's count of 27. The number of people in the ICU remains the same at four. The MLHD has provided a breakdown of the current active cases by local government area, including both PCR and RATs: Across the state 13,333 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths have been reported in the 24 hours to 8pm. Of the new cases, 7,077 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 6,256 came from PCR testing. There are 2,737 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 189 in ICU. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 93.9 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.4 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 36.4 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. IN OTHER NEWS: NSW Health continues to urge anyone who is eligible to book in for a vaccine booster. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For testing locations across the region, go to www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au, or for help accessing a test, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline 1800 831 099.

