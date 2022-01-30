news, local-news,

A Howlong shearing service has joined a call to encourage high school leavers into the industry to help fill worker shortages. NSW Farmers has encouraged young people interested in agriculture to enrol in one of many shearer and wool handling courses being run across the state over the next three months. Howlong Shearing Services's Tamsin Field said since border closures were lifted the demand for shearers had lessened slightly, but there was still plenty of work available. "But we really need more people in the industry, not just shearers - wool classers, roustabouts, everything," she said. "We have roughly about four teams running and we're constantly getting calls to have sheep shorn...so if we could find 10 more shearers we would be like 'Yes, come on board!' and rousseys as well." IN OTHER NEWS: NSW Farmers Wool Committee Chair Helen Carrigan said a shortage of shearers meant there was good money to be made by young people who were willing to learn. "The 'click' of the shears is part of our proud agricultural history and there are so many success stories of young people keen to have a go," she said. "It can be hard work, but it's rewarding and the pay can set the savvy saver up for a great future." Shearer of 15 years Jamie Cronk said anyone, even without an agricultural background, could work in a shearing shed. He encouraged school leavers to consider it. "Come out and have a go, it's not as hard as it looks," he said. "It's only a matter of practice with working on the board or shearing, you just keep learning over time and the longer you do it the better you get at it." Mr Cronk said he'd worked in supermarkets and factories before, but you couldn't beat working in the shed. "The freedom, even though you work for a contractor you're pretty much your own boss, you work to your own pace and if you want to make more money you work a bit harder and if not, you just cruise along," he said. "It's good money, and I think that's on a lot of young peoples minds...I'm averaging around two grand a week, working a full-time job in town for minimum wage, you're not even making half of that." Howlong Shearing Services wool classer Ashlea Powell has been in the industry for about five years and said she loved the atmosphere and people on the job. She encouraged more young people, including girls to get involved. "It's a great job I reckon, even if you just want to do it for a little bit," she said. "It's worth it to give it a go and have a try. "It might be a manly job, but girls can hack it, girls can do it definitely, don't be scared."

