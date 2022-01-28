sport, local-sport,

Josh Murphy continues to prove age is no barrier after his fine season on the cricket field went to another level this week. The 15-year-old Xavier High School student made his provincial A-grade debut on Saturday and played a key role with the ball as St Patrick's toppled leaders North Albury on their own patch. Murphy was celebrating again on Tuesday night after helping Patties' B-grade side to victory in the T20 grand final against Lavington. The burgeoning paceman was a last-minute replacement for Luke Evans on the weekend but made the transition look seamless. "It was good to take that next step," Murphy said. "I'd just finished my under-16s game on Friday night when (captain) Dean Nicholson called me on the way home. "I wasn't 100 percent sure until I got there in the morning but when I found out I was playing, I was pretty stoked. "There were some nerves but once I got out there with the boys, I felt at home. We knew had to be up, in their faces and that's what we did." Murphy was the Patties' most economical bowler, returning figures of 0-13 from his five overs. "Matt Crawshaw was at mid-on and he just told me to ease into it," Murphy said. "We'd taken early wickets so there was a bit of pressure off my shoulders. "I got told to do what I've been doing in B-grade and all the rep stuff, not to change anything and that was good enough to get the job done." ALSO IN SPORT: Murphy cuts an imposing figure at 190cm and he's already bowling up to 115kph. "My bowling's improved out of sight from the start of the year and that comes from all the help from our A-graders," he said. "'Scam' (Liam Scammell) and 'Evo' have done a lot of work with me this year and that's helped my cricket and built my confidence. "As I'm getting taller and bigger, it's starting to work in my favour. I'm hitting the crease harder and the speed will come with that." Murphy has also been playing for North East Knights in Cricket Victoria's Youth Premier League this season and was named in the Riverina team for the Bradman Cup.

