Eskdale is banking on a batting edict to lead it back into finals. The club finished seventh last season. "We hadn't lost players (from the previous season), we'd just struggled with player availability, like Liam Tobin when it warms up, his work ramps up and he works away, so that's a strike bowler and pretty handy with the bat," opening bat Tom Hodgkin revealed. "We have a couple of other boys tied up with work over summer and a couple of the partners of the boys had babies last year as well, so they understandably missed games." Eskdale has worked its way into the top six with the two wins, three draws and four losses in a season disrupted by COVID and wet weather. The club posted an outstanding win over perennial finalists Mount Beauty last week. The visitors posted a solid total of 9-140, but the home team ran it down with four wickets and 5.3 overs to spare. "My brother Jye is the coach and one of our major focuses this year is to get the guys to value their wicket a bit more, in the past where we've lost wickets, we've lost them in clumps," he suggested. "The emphasis for us has been don't worry about the scoreboard, we've just got to bat our 40 overs and once we start getting that consistency, the runs will start to come." Eskdale is home to Dederang on Saturday and, interestingly, the determination to bat the allotted overs this season potentially cost the team a win when the pair first met. "We were really happy to keep them to 120-odd, but we ran out of overs," Hodgkin offered. "But you can see how the idea is working, like beating Mount Beauty last week and even against Yackandandah (reigning premiers and current leaders), just before Christmas, they made 206 and we ended up with around 180-odd, so it is starting to come together." Eskdale will need to hold off Barnawartha Chiltern (equal on points with 21) and grand finalists Kiewa (18) to play finals. "When we played Dederang the first time it was a bit of a gamble, we actually moved the game to make sure the game went ahead and the gamble was that if we won we'd go three points clear of everyone else but, unfortunately, Dederang won so we went three points behind everyone," Hodgkin explained. The Demons' second change bowler Jack Veenbaas has had some success against Eskdale late in the innings, so the home side will look to restrict his influence. ALSO IN SPORT: Elsewhere, Mt Beauty is home to Barnawartha Chiltern, Baranduda hosts Kiewa, while Bethanga makes the trip to Yackandandah. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a 90 per chance of rain, ranging from 10 to 20 millimetres.

