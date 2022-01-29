news, local-news,

Two years after the Green Valley and Dunns Road bushfires, communities are still recovering, each in their own way. In Holbrook, a bushfire recovery photography exhibition and an upcoming mental health workshop are two examples of community coming together and reflecting, so they can move on with life. Exhibition curator Tumbarumba's Lorraine Hurlston said 30 people visited the display within the first 30 minutes of the exhibition's opening on Wednesday. "There's still a lot of hurt and angst out there with people who fought fires, or who were actively involved, or who are dealing with people that are still hurt," she said. "It might bring up memories for them, you just don't know what sparks them. "People are at different points in time and their journeys take different paths." The exhibition shows images of recovery taken by volunteers, fire fighters and community members, covering an area from Woomargama National Park to Namadgi National Park, from Kings Flat in North East Victoria to Tarcutta. Ms Hurlston said the exhibition tried not to capture to many intense fire images. "Many people don't want to see a fire photo in their life again," she said. "The very first photographs that were actually of recovery were all taken by environmental people; people from Landcare, people from national parks and wildlife, and Taronga Zoo have sent one in of the Corroboree frogs. "Those sort of people, they know what recovery is, they've been trying to recover populations for years, be they plants or animals, but the general public didn't understand that. "It's only basically been since probably October that we've been starting to get photos come in of recovery things, like people's new houses starting to come in or be completed." Ms Hurlston, whose own home was sandwiched between the two fires, said she hoped the exhibition would aid community healing. "Recovery's a very long process, it goes on for years and years and years," she said. "Some people never ever get right over it and I think the general public needs to know how long it takes, what different activities people do in different communities and how different people react through photographs." Ms Hurlston said families and individuals were at different stages in recovery. "Somebody at this point in time has got their farm entirely fenced, somebody at this point in time has no farm fencing, somebody is in their new house, somebody is still cooking," she said. "There's a photo here of four little pancakes being cooked on an open fire, a camp oven - that woman still doesn't have her kitchen to cook in so she's still cooking out there." Fire fighter John Hawkins, captain for group 7, which takes in the areas around Jingellic, Talmalmo, Lankeys Creek, Carabost, Wantigong and Little Billabong was at the exhibition and featured in one of the photographs on display. "I was giving the Lankeys creek community, and I think there were people from Wantagong there too, a run down of what the fire was up to at that stage and what we expected and whose places we could save and whose places we couldn't," he said. "At the end of the day we did save all of the habitable houses in Lankeys Creek." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Hawkins said looking at the picture made him think how lucky they were to escape without burnt farmland. "For the two and a half weeks that that fire was raging out of control, I was trying to do what I could, nearly 24 hours a day, without much sleep," he said. "So I just wanted to come and see what other people, what there photos are and what their thoughts were. "I couldn't be everywhere at once to know the whole fire and this was a good way to see what other people were seeing." Mr Hawkins said the community was still recovering. "There's not a day that goes past and I don't think of what happened and Sam McPaul's death," he said. "Every second week I work with Sam's sister-in-law up at Tumbarumba Public School and it brings the memories back again all the time and you've just got to get on with it. "One death was one too many, but it's just a freak thing that happened to him with that tornado and they weren't to know, no one was to know, so it's a hard thing." The exhibition is open from 10am to 3pm Saturday and Sunday at the Holbrook Hall. Ms Hurlston said she was still accepting pictures for future exhibitions in Tumbarumba, Walwa, Batlow, Talbingo, Khancoban, Corryong and Adelong. Next Tuesday another Holbrook community event, funded by the Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network, is aiming to improve connection and lay the road to recovery. Facilitator Mary O'Brien will lead an 'Are you bogged, mate?' workshop from 5.30pm at Hicks Beef on Annandayle Road. "The analogy of getting bogged is talking about mental health and depression," she said. "When we get bogged we actually have to ask somebody for help and that's not always easy to do." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms O'Brien said she would talk about how to manage stress and daily life. "It's absolutely critical because one of the issues in the bush is access to services and continuity of services and when we look at the suicide statistics in this country, men are certainly making up the vast majority of these numbers," she said. "There's a gap and men are being left behind, so I really encourage the blokes to come along, there's no fluffy stuff, it's pretty straight shooting." Ms O'Brien said men had different communication styles to women. "Men tend to talk shoulder to shoulder, whereas women tend to talk face to face, and they communicate differently, the grieve differently, they heal differently and they understand differently," she said. "It's appreciating that the way men do it is not wrong, it's just different. "If we can understand and learn that it's going to be better for everyone. "Women actually get quite emotional when they hear this stuff and they're just excited for the potential to communicate better with their partners, their husbands and particularly their sons." 'Are you bogged, mate' will also be going to Finley, Jingellic, Adelong, Bright, Corryong and Myrtleford in the next few weeks. Culcairn farmer Peter Govan will donate $1500 to 'Are you bogged, mate?' after the money was left over from his cattle dog trial community event last May. "We thought well that's a great worthwhile cause," he said. "I personally have known a few people that have lost their battle with depression and there has been in this greater area quite a few." Mr Govan will also attend the workshop himself. "I don't think I need any help, but I'm going because I never know when I'm going to be talking to a mate who says to me, 'no, I'm not OK', and what do I say to him then?," he said. "So if I can come out here and I can learn something and then some day a fella says to me I'm feeling a bit bogged, then I've got some ammunition to say let's go here or let's go there." Mr Govan said the bushfires were still raw. "I knew personally one of the fire firefighters, Sam McPaul," he said. "It was tragic, and that's why we decided to bring the community together with the the dog trial." Mr Govan said there would be another dog trial this year on May 20 - 22 to bring the community together again. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. 