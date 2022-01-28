sport, local-sport,

Osborne president Darren Howard believes this weekend's clash against Lockhart is a must-win as his side looks to regain their confidence in the CAW Hume competition. After recently falling to Henty and The Rock Yerong Creek, the first grade side is hoping to get a win on the board before their round 12 bye. "The last two weeks we've let the games slip away," Howard said. "We're down a bit in our batting confidence at the moment. "We're bowling and fielding really well, but we're just down in confidence knocking over the runs. ALSO IN SPORT: "It's pretty important that we have a good win and regroup over the bye." Following that, only two rounds remain before finals. Osborne young guns Josh McDonell, Jack Glanvill and Joe and Ed Perryman have emerged as leaders this season. "The young guys are learning all the time and are coming along really nicely," Howard said.

