A Tocumwal couple became millionaires over lunch in Mulwala on Thursday. The husband and wife scored $1.4 million with their Keno Classic 10 Spot winning entry, which was bought at Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort. "We don't play Keno very often," the woman said. "We only buy tickets when we're out for a meal and feeling a bit lucky. "When I checked the ticket, the lady at the counter said to me, 'Go get your husband, I think he'll want to hear this too'. "My mind started racing after that. I thought we might have won $10,000. I never imagined winning more than $1 million! "Honestly, we don't know what we'll do with the prize. It'll certainly make for a very fun life!" Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort duty manager Wendy Hennessy said the entire team was celebrating the major win. "It was so wonderful, and I was extremely excited to share that life-changing news with the winner," she said. "We haven't had a big win in about three years, so it's very special." Keno is a game played at about 3500 pubs and clubs across Queensland, New South Wales, the ACT and Victoria, with a draw occurring about every three minutes.

