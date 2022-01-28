sport, australian-rules-football,

Murray Bushrangers head coach Mark Brown has given high praise to a border young gun following her performance during the side's round one win against Bendigo. Lavington's Zarlie Goldsworthy kickstarted the NAB League girls season with 34 touches and four goals. The credit comes as the Bushrangers gear up to face last season's premiers Geelong in Bendigo this weekend for round two. "It was the best game of girls football I've seen from a Murray Bushranger, the most complete anyway," Brown said. "She really announced herself with her first game. "Obviously the challenge now is to continue to back that up as she comes up against more scrutiny and focus from opposition." Lavington's Tamika Rourke and Kaylea Kobzan will also be looking to continue their excellent form heading into week two. "The girls were really impressive against Bendigo and there's no doubt that the challenge gets slightly bigger against Geelong, but they should be confident in what they're capable of," Brown said. Having now experienced the increase to 20 minute quarters, Brown was pleased with how the girls rose to the challenge. ALSO IN SPORT: "As the game becomes more professional there's a greater focus and transition towards more athletic type players, and I think our squad reflects that," he said. The team is: B: Kloe McElhinney, Kaylea Kobzan, Emma Suckling; HB: Cassidy Mailer, Molly Kennedy, Madison Gray; C: Tamika Rourke, Zarlie Goldsworthy, Tayissa Gray; HF: Olivia Cicolini, Destiny Dodd, Bella Browne; F: India Lehman, Mindy Quade, Payten Johnston; R: Samantha Peppler, Keeley Skepper, Zara Hamilton; Int: Frances Atkinson, Natasha Wilson, Olivia McGie, Asha Foubister, Paige Duffy, Taylah Power; Emg: Bella Fielder, Jayme Powell. The Bushrangers also released their NAB League under-19s boys squad of 40. Players from this region: Noah Bradshaw, Will Bradshaw (Wodonga), Max Byrne (Albury) Thomas Cappellari (Myrtleford) Caleb Clemson (Albury) Ryan Eyers (Corowa Rutherglen), Foster Gardiner (North Albury) Brayden George (Rovers), Tom Gorman (Yarrawonga), Fletcher Hart (Albury) Jesse Hart (Lavington), Harrison Hewitt (Wang Magpies), Oliver Hollands (Wodonga), Xavier Laverty (Wang Magpies), Jedd Longmire (Corowa Rutherglen), Ewan Mackinlay (Holbrook), Caleb Mitchell (Yarrawonga) Toby Murray (Rovers), Zander Nash (Jerilderie), Tyler Norton (Wang Magpies), Connor O'Sullivan, Rory Parnell (Albury), Nick Paton (Tallangatta), Sebastian Sproule (Albury) Joshua Tweedale (Wang Magpies), Mitch Way (Raiders), Darcy Wilson (Rovers) Levi Young (Myrtleford).

