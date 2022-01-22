news, local-news,

Albury Wodonga Regional Foodshare is among 13 food relief providers to receive a share of $1.67 million in Victorian government funding. The latest round of support from the Food Relief Financial Reserve will allow the group to continue to deliver food to vulnerable Border residents. State disability, ageing and carers minister Anthony Carbines said nobody should have to worry about having enough to eat. IN OTHER NEWS: "We are ensuring a warm meal is available for everyone who needs it," he said. "This funding brings our total investment in food relief for Victorians to more than $39 million since the start of the pandemic. "With this assistance, food relief organisations across the state will be able to continue their important work getting food out to vulnerable members of our community in a COVIDSafe way." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/eff08e6e-769b-4617-a933-0c60146afae9.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg