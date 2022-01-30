news, local-news,

Border Melbourne Demons fans have celebrated with premiership players after missing out on festivities in September. The Melbourne Football Club only had its first public event in December after winning the premiership in Perth. A series of regional events are being held in country Victoria, the first of which took place in Shepparton on January 22. 'Dine with the Demons' came to Wodonga Raiders on Saturday, with premiership captain Max Gawn, Jake Lever, Michael Hibberd and Jake Melksham making an appearance. Wodonga's Melinda McGinn organised tickets with event host Dougal Austin as a surprise for her parents, Hester and Peter Kallaste. "They didn't know they were going to be on a VIP table - Mum thought she was going to be at the back of the room and nearly brought her binoculars," she said. "It was amazing seeing them win last year. "We still follow them, no matter what, through all those tough times." It's been 57 years since Melbourne last had the cup - the Kallastes, both 68, were children at the time. Mrs Kallaste said Peter's loyalty to the red and blue army secured her father's blessing to marry. "We used to go to every game when we lived in Melbourne," she said. "I introduced him to my father and said he was a Demons supporter, and that was it." Mr Kallaste attended many games over 35 years with his father-in-law. "We used to go to all the local grounds down there - Optus Oval, Footscray, Victoria Park and you would cop it ... and every now and then you'd win a game," he said. "I have nothing but admiration and respect for the players. "It's a different game now; it's faster and it's more athletic, but I love it." IN OTHER NEWS: The family were ecstatic to meet Gawn, who commented to Mrs Kallaste that her retro Dees scarf from the 1990s was a personal favourite. "It's great to be in Wodonga," he said. Gawn and his fellow players shared stories from the game and its lead-up and fans got access to premiership memorabilia at the sold-out event.

