East Albury are heading to the tribunal after appealing against their controversial defeat to Lavington on Saturday. The Crows, defending 190 against the premiers, believed they'd won the game after keeping the Panthers to 9/187 in their 50 overs. Both teams left the field and East Albury had even sung their song in the rooms at Alexandra Park before the umpires told them they were going to be penalised for a slow over rate. The five penalty runs added to Lavington's score carried them past their victory target and the result was reversed in extraordinary circumstances. East Albury are furious with the decision and will argue they were not made aware of the lagging over rate while the game was in progress. As things stand, the Crows have dropped out of the top-six with just five games remaining before finals. There was also controversy down the road at Xavier, where St Patrick's were also penalised for failing to bowl their overs in the allotted time. ALSO IN SPORT: Patties' game against Albury was reduced to 40 overs per side following Friday night's storm and the visitors posted 186 batting first. But that total was increased to 191 when St Pat's ran over the two-and-a-half hours they'd been given. Umpires Raj Kapor and Roger Burns had warned them during the 20-over drinks break they needed to pick up the pace and there was another reminder towards the end of Albury's batting innings. Extra time was factored in for batters changing gloves and helmets but the final calculation still saw Patties running over. The home side were later dismissed for 187, losing by just four runs, but despite his frustration, St Pat's captain Dean Nicholson was proud of his team's efforts. "It was a bloody good game of cricket," he said. "Raiders, Tallangatta and Corowa, like us, have been outside the six but on any given day, if they play their best cricket they're going to take it up to one, two and three. "It's a great comp and that's why the race for the finals is so close and heated. "There's that many upsets each round, it's hard to keep track and it's good for the comp in general." Elsewhere, Tallangatta came within six runs of toppling Wodonga while Belvoir held on to beat Corowa by just two runs.

