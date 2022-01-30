Two years on a wild ride and still, we're not there yet

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Australia has been in the grips of this pandemic for two years now and we've been riding the COVID-19 wave since the virus was first detected here on January 25, 2020. COVID-19 has inserted itself into our everyday lives. We've spent almost 24 months being told to socially distance, wash our hands, mask up and isolate if we have been exposed. So much time has passed, yet the same public health messages continue to be shouted at us from every angle. You would think we have the message by now? With about 6000 active cases across the MLHD as of yesterday - including 1185 in Albury - you'd think the message wouldn't need more volume. We are blessed by high vaccination rates and the introduction of a third booster vaccine dose to curtail the transmission rates of and severity of COVID symptoms. Also positive is that yesterday's daily figures showed another drop in fresh infections in the MLHD. However, that drop doesn't mean we can become complacent. The return to school has the potential to see case numbers spike again. Spare a thought for parents of our most vulnerable children, and the anxiety they must feel. We shouldn't need the government to aggressively shout at us to take some personal responsibility. The overwhelming majority of people have always been mindful of the health and wellbeing of others and have been COVID smart. We don't need the government to police this health crisis and fine people for not submitting the results of their rapid antigen tests. So far into this journey, we must continue to focus on personal responsibility, on our compassion for others, for those who are most compromised and most likely to face significant health repercussions. We don't need the government to tell us to not go to work if we are sick, and employers shouldn't expect us to risk the health of our colleagues or their customers. All along we have known that this virus not only affects individuals but the community. For the most part people have done the right thing. Our community looks out for one another, something it does naturally because it feels right - not because of fear of a fine or legal repercussions, but because it's the decent thing to do. Stay strong, stay safe and stay smart.