Power outages, flood warnings as second night of storms hits Border

More than 200 Rutherglen properties remain without power on Sunday morning after overnight storms. Victoria State Emergency Service issued a watch and act alert for the town just before 2am Sunday, warning of flash flooding caused by heavy rainfall This has now been downgraded, but a separate alert for Chiltern and Chiltern Valley was issued about 6am Sunday. "Flash flooding is impacting the Black Dog Creek; the stream is rising around Mackay Street," the SES said. "Black Dog Creek on the Beechworth-Chiltern Road is also seeing flash flooding." According to AusNet, 227 Rutherglen customers have been affected by an unplanned power outage, which is estimated to be fixed by 11am. Homes in Bowser, Springhurst, Boralma, Boorhaman, Milawa and Markwood are also without power Sunday morning. Albury Airport recorded 46.8 millimetres of rain between 10.43pm Saturday and 5.30am Sunday; nearly 20mm fell in the first hour. This followed lightning and heavy rain on Friday night that disrupted power to about 150 Albury customers. The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a humid Sunday with a few showers and possible storm, predicting a 90 per cent chance of rain.

