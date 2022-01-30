sport, local-sport,

Kiewa has proven they're not a team to overlook just yet. After a slow start to the season, they executed the upset of the round to account for second placed Baranduda at Baranduda on Saturday. Josh Bartel led the way for the victors with 37 of the side's 177 runs, while teammate Scott Goodwin finished with 33 not out. Kiewa captain Jacob Barber admitted it was a confidence boost for the side, with the win becoming their third for the season. "It just goes to show that when we play our best we match it with the top teams," Barber said. ALSO IN SPORT: "Sitting at the bottom isn't ideal at this stage, but the competition is close so it's good to get a win. "After Christmas everyone's more available, which makes it good that we have the same core group together." Lewis Randell made 36 runs for Baranduda. Mt Beauty, Eskdale and Yackandandah were also round 10 winners. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/d006b6f9-e104-4e8a-a3f6-0b7a8b4d9922.jpg/r0_136_3648_2197_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg