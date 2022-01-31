OUR SAY: Proactive approach needed as students go back to school
Thousands of students will head back into classrooms across the Border and North East this week and it will be a return to school like no other.
While there are often cases of first-day nerves, day one of term one will definitely bring with it a sense of unease for students, parents, principals and teachers alike.
The return to face-to-face learning north and south of the Murray River has required significant planning.
It has also been a logistical challenge - the most challenging in recent memory according to NSW Education Department secretary Georgina Harrisson.
More than six million rapid antigen test kits have been distributed to government and non-government schools across NSW, to help students and teachers manage potential outbreaks.
All Border school staff involved in this project should be commended for their efforts - handing out COVID tests would not have been among their job expectations even two years ago.
But as Billabong High School principal Julie Bowen says, "whatever the situation has been, the school community has pulled together and parents have supported us".
Being proactive is definitely key. Our children's education is very important but so is their health and safety.
Our schools have always had students' best interests at heart and that's even more evident when you consider the lengths they have gone to ensuring the return to the classroom is as smooth, and as safe, as possible.
Our teachers and other staff deserve a huge shout out for their efforts.
Let's not forget being in a classroom full of children also poses a significant risk to our teachers and other staff.
So, it's up to all of us to do the right thing and stay COVID safe.
As they say, we'll get through this together.
