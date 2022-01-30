sport, local-sport,

Wodonga took control of their Division A1 clash against Kiewa to win all four rinks at Wodonga Bowling Club on Saturday. The victors posted 21 shots in both the opening and closing rinks, with Kiewa fighting back in the third to fall short by just one shot. Competition ladder leaders Wangaratta have kept their undefeated season intact to account for YMGCR. Craig Fruend helped lead the victors to an early 29-14 shot win in the first, with the score even at 21 shots all in the second. ALSO IN SPORT: YMGCR's Michael Vern helped his side score 18 shots to Wangaratta's 15 in the third, but it was the home side that finished off the encounter stronger. Corowa RSL were defeated by Rutherglen 87 shots to 70, while in the remaining match-up, Benalla posted a big win over Yarrawonga. Benalla won all four rinks and finished with a total of 102 shots. After nine rounds, Wangaratta leads followed by YMGCR, Wodonga, Benalla, Rutherglen, Kiewa, Corowa RSL and Yarrawonga. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/030e8401-a865-4212-bd87-db9d9f5d15e5.jpg/r0_194_5393_3241_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg