Chanaka Ranaweera's first five-wicket haul in CAW helped lift Wodonga Raiders back into the top six. Ranaweera picked up 5-17 from 8.3 overs as Raiders skittled New City for just 97 at Birallee Park. Tendai Maruma (43) and Josh Wright (39) were the only players to offer any resistance for the Phoenix, whose sorry scorecard included five ducks. Raiders knocked off the runs in 15.1 overs, with Jesse Griffiths racing to 43 off 29 balls and Alistair Burge finishing 34 not out. ALSO IN SPORT: Matthew Jaensch was Belvoir's match-winner once again, taking 4-27 as the Eagles beat Corowa by just two runs in a Kelly Park classic. Zac Simmonds (51) and Joe Cooke (67) had earlier helped the Eagles to 6/186 before Corowa came up just short at 5/184. Miles Hemann-Petersen climbed to fifth in the batting charts with 62 for East Albury against Lavington, for whom president Sam O'Connor scored 83 in the highly controversial victory.

