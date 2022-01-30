sport, local-sport,

Brock-Burrum got the better of ladder leaders The Rock Yerong Creek in a close contest at Yerong Creek on Saturday. The visitors batted first and posted a total of 114, with the home side falling short by five runs. Newcomer Wilson Mack aided the victors with the bat to achieve a score of 31 not out, while Josh Koschitzke was out with 24. "It was a pretty close game, it was a really good win," Brock-Burrum captain Trent I'Anson said. "We were able to bowl really well and keep the pressure on them. "Our batting probably hasn't been the greatest over the last few weeks, but we were able to get just enough runs to get us over the line." ALSO IN SPORT: Ben Willis made 35 runs for TRYC, while Ryan Kirkwood took four wickets. Brock-Burrum now prepare to face Lockhart for the annual Neil Bradford Cup next weekend. Rand was unable to chase down Henty's total of 125, with the match moved to Rand on Saturday. Shannon Terlich had another strong game to claim 47 runs before he was caught by Rand's Nathan Wenke. Osborne defeated Lockhart, while Culcairn and Holbrook's game was washed out.

