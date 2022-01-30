news, local-news,

Border and North East homeowners and businesses have been left to count the cost of another destructive weekend of storm activity. Rutherglen and Chiltern were among the towns hardest hit with more than 30 houses flooded in the early hours of Sunday morning. More than 125 millimetres of rain was recorded at Rutherglen as the town's State Emergency Service unit responded to almost 50 call-outs. which started just after midnight. Four road closures were put in place around Rutherglen, which included the Murray Valley Highway east and west of the town, Federation Way from south of Rutherglen at Bowser, north of Wangaratta, and the Chiltern-Rutherglen road. Roger Farrell of Rutherglen SES said he had never witnessed that volume of water sweep through the town before. "We did one rescue last night with an elderly lady in palliative care and when we walked into her house and the water was above our knees," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "A lot of the other flooding calls we couldn't really do much about. The water comes up and goes down so quickly. "It's too dangerous to do anything about a roof leaking when lightning is flashing around and it's too windy to even think about going on a roof, even with all the safety gear. "You can have a metre of water somewhere and within half an hour it's down to 100 millimetres. "By the time we'd actually got to a lot of places, the water had started to recede a bit. "All we could really do was welfare checks on those people and we left a few sandbags." The damage caused to Rutherglen and Chiltern was part of a big weekend across the region which saw Albury diners left without power on Friday night after 44 millimetres of rain caused flooding on Dean Street. Mr Farrell said all nearby emergency services came together to respond to the sheer number of calls. "It wasn't just us, all the local firies were on scene and police were here and we were getting them to check on properties we couldn't get to," he said. "The crews around here all know each other and all work together to get the job done. "There was a lot of damage on Sheridans Bridge Road out past the Rutherglen High School and houses were inundated with eight to 10 inches of water. "We had to be careful as there were logs floating across the road. "Two of local eateries provided food free of charge in the morning. "It was very much a combined effort." Wodonga Police Sergeant Wal Larkin said he was surprised how long it took for the flooding to subside. "We would have thought the Murray Valley Highway would have been opened earlier than it was, but there was still a fair bit of water of the road," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

