About 500 Moira Shire residents and ratepayers are expected to receive a telephone call to survey their satisfaction with and views on the council's performance over the next few weeks. The State Government has commissioned an independent research agency to conduct the confidential phone interviews as part of the annual survey. Mayor Libro Mustica said the phone calls may come on the weekend or after hours, but people could request a call back at a suitable time. IN OTHER NEWS: "The survey provides a snapshot of views on our performance across a range of measures," he said. "It helps us identify ways to improve our service delivery and plan for the future. "We appreciate your anticipated participation to assist us with your valuable feedback." The survey results will be published on the Moira Shire website and reported through the Know Your Council website.

