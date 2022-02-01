Killer took out axe, knife, during dispute with brother

news, court-and-crime,

A North East man who killed a person by stabbing him 36 times has faced court after threatening a family member with a knife and axe. Daniel Dwayne Trezise, 33, killed Alexander Dacre at Patterson Lakes on March 1, 2008, in a case that was deemed to be defensive homicide. The late man was found on the road outside Trezise's home and declared deceased a short time later, having suffered wounds to nearly every part of his body. Wounds to the victim's heart, neck and skull could have individually caused the death. The victim and offender had moved from Benalla to Melbourne a year earlier. Trezise, who was jailed for a minimum of four years for the defensive homicide, appeared in the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Monday. The 32-year-old was at his family home at Moyhu on October 12, 2020. An argument with his younger brother escalated and Trezise became violent. He accessed a knife and an axe and threatened to kill the younger man, who retreated into his bedroom and called triple zero. IN OTHER NEWS: Police attended and arrested Trezise. His brother later gave a statement of no-complaint to police and asked that he not be charged. Lawyer Geoff Clancy said his client hadn't been in trouble for a long time and the family just wanted to move on. He said his client had served the non-parole period for the 2008 death and no longer had drug or alcohol issues. He submitted a fine was appropriate. But Magistrate Ian Watkins said it was a concerning case, given Trezise's history. "I mean wielding an axe around ... he's got that prior in his make up," he said. "You can understand the court being concerned about it." Mr Watkins said there was something going on to cause the behaviour. "I don't know if there's something that can assist him to get back on the straight and narrow," he said. Mr Watkins ordered a report and the case will return on March 28. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/41531895-d799-493c-9100-150b22846dcf_rotated_270.jpg/r0_69_538_373_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg