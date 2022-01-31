sport, local-sport,

Former Australian squash player Lisa Camilleri greeted locals during her first ever visit to the border on the weekend. Camilleri is currently on a national coaching tour with her partner Marcus and 2-year-old daughter Mabel, with the aim to offer regional residents elite guidance in the sport. After 13 months on the road, Albury marked the retired star's 29th stop. "I grew up in the country and I know that not many coaches come to country areas," Camilleri said. "As a junior, my mum and dad would travel hours so that I could get private lessons. "Some players have never had any coaching before, they get a few lessons and all of sudden their game is transformed. It's quite fulfilling to see that. ALSO IN SPORT: "Inspire, teach and motivate are the three words we like to use." Camilleri's clinic was open to players of all ages at the Commercial Club and Albury Squash and Racquetball Association. She hopes it sparked an interest in youngsters by getting an introduction to the sport. "Hopefully they get inspired and motivated and enjoy the game a bit more after a lesson with me and they spread the word to their friends about how good the sport is," she said. Camilleri played professionally for 17 years, with the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games remaining highlights of her career. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/de4a4597-57a6-4783-a3b6-fa029819fbc3.jpg/r0_202_5568_3348_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg