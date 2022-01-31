news, local-news,

A North East resident has started a fundraiser to help flood impacted Rutherglen individuals and businesses after his grandmother-in-law woke up to her house flooded with waist deep water at the weekend. More than 125 millimetres of rain was recorded at Rutherglen in the early hours of Sunday morning and the town's State Emergency Service unit responded to almost 50 call-outs. Jack Gibbs said his partner's elderly grandmother, Rutherglen's Gwen Pearce, was distressed and upset, but staying with family after the heavy rainfall left her home drenched and ruined. "We got a phone call at about 1.30 in the morning, because her Nan had tried to get out of bed and she was waist deep in water," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "We were out trying to grab as much stuff as we could out of the house from 1.30 to about 4am." Mr Gibbs said the water was gushing through her house from a nearby drain. "And there's a lake that was across the road and it overflowed and it was just running down everywhere," he said. "It just basically was running through everyone's houses and the back fence just sort of held the water there. "Her car was floating in her garage." Mr Gibbs, who runs JG Handyman Services, said he set up the fundraiser after spending Sunday helping community members clean up the damage and water. "I'm just trying to see if anyone's out there that does need a hand or needs a hand finding stuff if there's anything they lost, he said. Mr Gibbs said it was devastating for the close knit community. "Everyone knows each other and it's a very nice town and when something like that happens to people like this it's really sad," he said. Mr Gibbs encouraged people to donate by searching for 'raising money for the Rutherglen floods' on the Go Fund Me website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/18aa4210-7902-4529-8252-a0b7dabb171c.jpg/r0_45_1170_706_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg