The Bandits have their NBL1 East debut in sight with the league releasing the fixture for the upcoming season. The men's team will hit the road to meet Bankstown for round one on April 2, while the women kickstart their campaign the following weekend against Illawara Hawks, with the clash marking the first home game on the calendar. A total of 11 men's and 10 women's games will be showcased at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre this season. "All of our local players are up and about and have been training really hard," Bandits' president Luke Smith said. ALSO IN SPORT: "They're looking forward to a new season, different venues and creating new rivalries." The men will have to face former Bandits teammates Johnny Crnogorac, Sharif Watson and Lochlan Hutchinson this season. The Bandits have a new logo this year.

