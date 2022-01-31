sport, local-sport,

Cricket Albury-Wodonga's proud reputation will be on the line when it hosts a state Second XI game next week. ACT-NSW Country will meet Victoria in a four-day game at Albury's Alexandra Park, starting next Monday. The home side will feature former Lavington speedster Ross Pawson, who's pushing closer to snaring a spot in the NSW Sheffield Shield team. "It's fantastic recognition for CAW to attract a match of this level, we're talking potential future Test players playing here," delighted CAW chairperson Michael Erdeljac explained. "It's credit to the work done by the East Albury Cricket Club, its president Andrew Wilkes and particularly the club's curator Kris Milosta. "CAW will work with Albury City Council to make this a tremendous success." The decision to host the game at Alexandra Park, instead of the region's premier headquarters at Lavington Sportsground, will surprise some, given council's $19.6 million redevelopment. However, cricket wickets are pivotal for a game's success - far more than any other factor - and Lavington doesn't have a full-time groundsperson. Milosta isn't full-time either, but spends an enormous amount of time at the ground, even outside the cricket season. "Kris Milosta's work on that wicket table started in August last year," Erdeljac offered. "To be able to get a cricket wicket up to what's needed for this level, it's at least a six-month cycle." ALSO IN SPORT: The Second XI game will be the testing ground for CAW's ability to host elite level competition, with BBL and WBBL the big-ticket items in the firing line from next season. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how youcan continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/b474dd7a-5057-450f-af6a-1e848444b656.jpg/r0_153_3012_1855_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg