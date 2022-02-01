news, local-news,

A North East tourism company says the pandemic has had an overall positive impact on its business. Beechworth-based Tour de Vines cycling tour operator has experienced significant growth over the last two years. Founder Damian Cerini said though there had been rough patches through COVID-19 lockdowns and border closures last year, for the most part business had been exceptionally strong. IN OTHER NEWS: "The pandemic has probably played into our hands a little bit, because the international borders being closed means a lot more people are looking for things to do locally and domestically and we are a viable option," he said. "A lot of guests might traditionally go to Bali for a week or they might go to Europe for a month ... they're now looking to us for that trip." Mr Cerini said it was hard to compare just how well business was going due to the year's inconsistency. "COVID's arrived and then it's just been a roller coaster, but we're certainly up overall," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/aac32d20-76b2-48ae-a8f2-56d28f85e6bb.jpeg/r1_178_1999_1307_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg