Alleged murder victim Duwayne Johnson to be farewelled

news, court-and-crime,

A funeral will be held for an alleged murder victim in Albury on Friday. Duwayne Johnson, 26, died in Wodonga on January 16 in an alleged shooting incident outside a home. Mr Johnson, a father-of-four, will be farewelled at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Swan Street in North Albury. The service will start at 1.30pm and will be followed by a burial at the Glenmorus Cemetery. IN OTHER NEWS: A funeral notice said Mr Johnson was survived by his children Duwayne, Judah, Esther and Destiny. He had siblings Rebecca, Clancy and Doreen. The Lester and Son service will be streamed from the church online. Detectives from the Homicide Squad have been investigating the matter. Ben Stiler remains in custody after being charged over the incident. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/a68af2d0-4c51-4297-ae85-dd5f5a74eecf.jpg/r277_161_638_365_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg