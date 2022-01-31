sport, australian-rules-football,

Lavington has snared two emerging GWS program players and enticed a former forward home. Myles Aalbers spent four years coaching Hume League outfit Rand-Walbundrie-Walla and was expected to play with Goulburn Valley club Benalla, but Lavington says the 230-kilometre round trip wasn't feasible. "Myles made a commitment to do the pre-season there and he's looked after himself really well, he's going really well on the track," Lavington football director Graham Hart offered. "He has that experience and leadership and that's going to be invaluable for us. "He's a crafty footballer and a good size as well, so will be a really good number three or four forward. "We're looking forward to getting him back and not just with the footy side of it, getting him back around the club, he's great, a ripping fella." Aalbers will also have a support coaching role as Sydney Swans' premiership player Adam Schneider starts his three-year term. And Schneider, who left an assistant coaching role with Greater Western Sydney, will have two rising youngsters in The Rock Yerong Creek's Jack Driscoll and Henty's Nick Newton. Newton represented NSW-ACT at under 17 level last year, while Driscoll joined VFL outfit Werribee last November, so Lavington will be his second club. "We paid a heavy price last year for being very thin in the ruck department, so to have big Tim Hanna back on deck this year from injury, along with another 200cm player in Jack, gives us some good coverage in the ruck and also Jack's a forward target, he's quite a handy forward," Hart explained. The addition of Driscoll and Newton continues the club's traditional youth policy recruiting of at least the past two decades. IN OTHER NEWS: "Traditional pattern, you've seen it before," Hart laughed. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how youcan continue to access our trusted content: "Nick's a really good sized young fella with enormous potential."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/ffce8c68-9463-4cae-800c-46d9255739b2.jpg/r0_208_4087_2517_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg