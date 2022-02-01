news, local-news,

The Border and North East faces one more day of risk of severe weather until conditions stabilise - at least, for a week. Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Gina Lawrie said the storms on Friday, Saturday and Sunday impacting varied parts of the region were remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Tiffany. "We've had this warm, humid air-mass that's been lingering over the state for over a week now," she said. "There were certainly tropical-style thunderstorms. "We still do have some humid air, particularly over the North East of the state." There is potential for significant storms today and Ms Lawrie said they were more likely over the ranges but the risk remained for the North East. "Severe thunderstorms are expected in the east of the state tomorrow (Tuesday); high atmospheric moisture means that the main threat is heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding," she said. "During tomorrow afternoon, we'll have a cold front cross the eastern part of the state and following that, some cooler, drier air will be coming in. "Conditions will remain quite stable for the rest of the week." After Rutherglen was cut off in most directions at the weekend, some roads remained impacted by floodwater yesterday. The Murray Valley Highway remained closed well into Monday while speed limits were lowered on surrounding routes such as the Chiltern-Rutherglen Road. Heavy vehicles were diverted along the Gooramadda Road as VicRoads waited for water to subside. Indigo mayor Bernard Gaffney said community members had acted swiftly to support each other. "The lead agency for storms and floods is the State Emergency Service; Indigo Shire has been working closely with them and we've had crews out for most of the night," he said. "Any requests for sandbags must go through the SES so they can prioritise where they're needed most. "The shire opened the memorial hall at about 3am this morning as a relief centre, however, I don't believe it has been attended by people seeking shelter." Cr Gaffney said crews were out inspecting infrastructure on Monday. IN OTHER NEWS: "The main concern for our outdoor crews, apart from helping residents, is for the engineers to check on the safety of the bridges that may have been affected by flood water, and of course, major roads," he said. "People who have lived there all of their lives have told me they've never ever seen rain like this before. "People have spoken about the rainfall totals being over 200 millimetres."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/dbf4a73c-2f39-4792-860b-398d094723fe.jpg/r0_185_3648_2246_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg