Firefighters on scene of small bushfire at Mulwala

Firefighters are controlling a small bushfire near Mulwala. An advice warning was issued for the incident at Bayly Road, west of Mulwala. Lightning is believed to have sparked the blaze which is eight hectares in size. The Rural Fire Service is fighting the blaze which is listed as "being controlled". "A fire is burning, there are no immediate threats, stay up to date in case the situation changes," an RFS spokesman said. Aircraft are being used on the fire.

