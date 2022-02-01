sport, local-sport,

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid, the border's women's triathlon is back. But it will be different in its 13th year, with advice around water algae levels forcing organisers to change it to a duathlon. Competitors will run three kilometres then cycle nine km before running another kilometre on the off-road course at Ebden on Sunday. Event organiser Nadia Mellor said there has already been 100 entries submitted for the duathlon, with more expected before the cut-off time this Friday. "Considering Covid and the fact that it's had to be cancelled the last two years, we're seeing good numbers," she said. "We encourage anyone to come out as a team or individually. It doesn't matter if you have a mountain bike or race bike. "It's for any women that just want to come out and have a go. "There's a lot of women who come back year after year and that's wonderful to see." Mellor, a former border clinical social worker, emphasized the benefits of physical activity on mental health. "I started it 13 years ago for exactly that reason," she said. "To get women out there and produce something that women can do that's in a safe environment with other women, so that they don't feel like it has to be a huge competition. ALSO IN SPORT: "It's tremendous for women's health." Each year the money raised by the event is donated to a women's cause in the community. This year funds will go to the Albury Women's Shed, an organisation which helps women to renovate and build in a safe and supportive environment. Entries for the women's duathlon close on Friday, with transition training scheduled for 5:30pm at Ebden on Saturday for competitors to learn to set up their bikes. A bike mechanic will also be available. The race is scheduled to commence at 8am on Sunday, with a stall and coffee van to be set up on the day. With sporting calendars now able to be filled again, the Albury Wodonga Triathlon Club have a number of events in sight, starting with a Sprint Triathlon on February 13. That will be followed by an Aquathon on February 23, Mini-Triathlon Enduro on February 27, another Aquathon on March 9 and a Mini-Triathlon on March 20. The last event of the season will be an Olympic Distance Sprint Race on April 3. "To be able to have the women's race again this year is wonderful," Mellor said. More information can be found on the AWTC Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/632f47dd-2d8a-472e-8282-4b65d195fbee.jpg/r0_159_4931_2945_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg