Wodonga Raiders have signed one of the quickest players in the Northern Territory. Tiwi Bombers' small defender Brendan Kantilla is also known as one of the NTFL's best tacklers. "He's a star in the NTFL and he's only a kid still," club president and former Essendon player Dean Rioli offered. "He's lightning quick and can turn on a dime. "He's also got a lot of courage, he puts his head over the ball, he'll be great for the competition down there." Raiders' assistant coach Joel Price was behind the signing. "Pricey has built up a great rapport with players from the Northern Territory and cares about them, so all credit to him," coach Marc Almond explained. ALSO IN SPORT: "Dean (Rioli) said to us he's one of the best out of the Tiwi Islands for a while and with his electric speed and tackling ability, with the way footy is played these days with a defensive mindset as a team, he's going to add an extraordinary upside to us in the way that he tackles and pressures and gets the ball back quickly off the opposition."

