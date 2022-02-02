Wangaratta woman fleeces at least $26,000 from pensioner, 81

news, court-and-crime,

A woman who took $26,000 from the account of an 81-year-old pensioner, leaving the victim with a negative balance, says it was almost a relief to get caught. Mother-of-four Amy Lennane knew the victim through the Glenrowan football club and became her carer in April 2020, partly due to the older woman's concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. From the following month until June last year, she used the woman's credit card to withdraw cash and buy items worth at least $26,000. There were 81 instances where money was obtained without the 81-year-old knowing. The pensioner had trusted Lennane to buy groceries on her behalf. She only became aware of what had happened when she was told by Commonwealth Bank staff she had a negative balance in June last year after having more than $27,000 when she met the offender. "The amount cannot be quantified," prosecutor Stuart Pritchard told the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Monday in relation to the thefts. "The accused would retain these funds, groceries and goods for her own benefit." She was interviewed on July 14 and admitted what occurred, and later used her father's money to repay the pensioner. She wasn't in a position to repay the cash herself. Lawyer Geoff Clancy said it that it wasn't complicated offending. IN OTHER NEWS: "She was always going to get caught," he said. "It wasn't sophisticated offending. "It was almost a relief when she was called to come in, because she knew it had come to an end." The court heard her partner had lost his job and had a nervous breakdown. "The family were desperate and she embarked on this offending your honour not for greed, but need," Mr Clancy said. "But the money wasn't hers to take." Magistrate Ian Watkins told Lennane multiple times of how she had breached the victim's trust. "You have befriended this lady, an elderly lady and vulnerable person, and were placed in a position of trust to assist her," he said. "It really was a matter of need versus greed. "However, that doesn't detract from the fact you shouldn't have helped yourself to those funds." Mr Watkins noted her "extreme financial distress" and said repaying the stolen cash had likely spared her a jail sentence. The court heard nobody had known how "perilous" the family's financial situation had been at the time. They have since moved from Wangaratta. Mr Watkins ordered Lennane, a stay-at-home mother, complete 100 hours of unpaid community work on a 12-month community corrections order. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

