January rainfall sets 40-year record - more fell than all of 2006

news, local-news,

More rain fell in January than in the entire year of 2006, making the first month of 2022 the wettest in 40 years. Albury's 306 millimetres also puts January, 2022, on par with the region's highest totals on record. Last month's rainfall was 37 per cent of the entire rainfall that fell in 2021 and compares to mean rainfall for January of 49.2mm. Elders senior agronomist Chris Toohey said Southern NSW had experienced wet years before, but the intensity of recent rainfall and humidity was something else. "What's abnormal is the conditions - it feels like we're living in Townsville, to be honest," he said. "It's so humid and the rainfall is just phenomenal. "There's so much soil moisture you have to be careful walking and driving on the paddocks because you'll get bogged." Mr Toohey said going into another cropping season with this much subsoil moisture was a positive thing. "With the soil moisture and grain prices, it's a great outlook for 2022," he said. "There's always issues that arise with having so much soil moisture, and that's where we are busy planning crop rotations and considering certain soil-borne diseases and insect levels. "It adds a bit more complexity to a degree." La Nina has been driving the intense rainfall and severe storms, which have damaged more than 100 homes from Thurgoona to Rutherglen in the past month. BoM said today climate models suggest the 2021-22 La Nina is near or at its peak, with a return to neutral El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) likely to happen in autumn. Significant weather can still occur as La Nina weakens. According to BoM, "climate change continues to influence Australian and global climate". "Rainfall across northern Australia during its wet season (October-April) has increased since the late 1990s. "In recent decades there has been a trend towards a greater proportion of rainfall from high intensity short duration rainfall events". Of the years since 1984, only February in 2011 with 267.4mm comes close to the total for January. The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed January's total set a 40-year record but totals prior to 1984 could not be compared definitively. However, totals dating back to 1889 from the Holyrood station at Burrumbuttock show 289.9mm in October of 1934 was the wettest month for that region. Murray-Darling Basin Authority acting chief executive Andrew Reynolds said the current situation was "unusual". "Since the 1960s, when Hume Dam was expanded to its current size, this is only the fourth time the dam has been above 99 per cent capacity in January," he said. "The previous occasion was 28 years ago, in January, 1994. IN OTHER NEWS: "The MDBA has been in intermittent flood operations since August 2021. We actively manage releases ahead of expected rain and we work closely with the Bureau and WaterNSW. "The MDBA will continue to actively monitor forecasts in these challenging circumstances and work closely with the Bureau for up-to-date rainfall and inflow forecasts."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/2fdad1eb-10a9-4c55-bd2f-191320d8eddc.jpg/r0_127_5434_3197_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg