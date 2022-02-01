sport, australian-rules-football,

Wahgunyah Football Netball Club may be forced into recess by the end of the month. A crippling player shortage has left the Lions facing up to the devastating prospect of playing no part in the Tallangatta league this year. And president Darryl Hore has warned the club could disappear for good if numbers on the training track remain as low as they are. "People need to understand that if things haven't improved by the end of February, the next step is going into recess for 12 months and it's a long way back from that," Hore said. "We're not just thinking we'll go into recess for 12 months and come back stronger in 2023, it's not going to be that easy. "It's the history of the club that will be lost. "We've got magnificent life members who are still at the club and they put their support behind the club wherever they can. "Those people become life members of what? "It's no longer there." Hore refused to blame the club's desperate situation on COVID and threw the gauntlet down to players to show their loyalty in a time of crisis. "We need their support and we need them to come back to the club," Hore said. "If you're not committed to another club, please come down and show your support for the Wahgunyah Football Netball Club. "Turn up to training or give us an indication you'll be at training. "Ring someone at the club and tell them you're on board. "We've seen players commit to the club and then walk away. "We only hear it over the grapevine, because they haven't actually come to us and said they're not playing, but we know they're training at other venues. "There are salary cap issues between the TDFL and the Hume league and that's a massive problem in the area. "There's disparity between AFL Victoria and AFL NSW/ACT and that's playing a large part. Money is a huge factor, I'm not going to lie." Committee member and trainer Wes Canny is also secretary of the Wahgunyah Racecourse Recreation Reserve and was a major driving force behind the construction of new clubrooms and netball courts at the ground. "We need to get people committed back into sport," Canny said. "There's been a lot of talk about the Corowa Cluster and our players have a lot of choice as to where they want to play. "We've got the facilities, we're financial, we've got the committee and we've got volunteers; what we need now is players. "COVID and a lot of other things have created a perfect storm where a lot of 18 to 26-year-olds just don't want to play sport any more. "We've got a facility for them but it's the first time we've noticed there's no commitment. "They don't want to say what they're doing or not doing. ALSO IN SPORT: "They just say 'we might have another year off and then come back the following year.' "Well, that's not probably not going to be a viable option." Hore, who revealed there were also 'big red flags' around netball numbers, underlined the ripple effect of what could happen next. "If the football club goes into recess, we can't supply funds for the recreation reserve and the local Men's Shed will be losing income as well," he said. "Our local hotels, who are great sponsors, will be losing a source of income too so there's a real roll-on effect. "We're also a breeder club for Corowa-Rutherglen so our situation impacts the Ovens and Murray." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

