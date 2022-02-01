news, local-news,

There is set to be change at the Old Federal Brewery building as not-for-profit disability service provider Northcott has snapped up the Wagga landmark for $1.6 million. The site dates back to 1881 and served as a brewery in some form until the recent owners bought the property in 1978, and it has been used as offices until today. But now it will be put to use servicing people with disabilities across the region. Austin Gregor, Northcott's Service Manager in Wagga Wagga, said that if all goes well they should be up and running in the new location in two to three months. "The Brewery site is going to be for our everyday life skills program. Essentially a week day service for people with disabilities who come and do things like expanding their social skills, gaining skills to assist with employment, those sorts of things," he said. Mr Gregor said that the expansion has been on the cards for a while, and that it was about waiting for the right building to come to the market, at the right time.. It also means they can expand their services for Wagga and the wider Riverina area. "The entire basis of the project is saying, 'what can we do more of, how can we work with more people, how can we support more people in our area'...that's the whole reason for doing this," he said. "We really want to be able to do more for people in Wagga and our local area." IN OTHER NEWS: Minimal upgrades will be made in the short term, but Northcott eventually plans to turn the site into a disability hub site that can be used by people with disability and others in the Wagga district. Northcott's representatives said that this will require extensive refurbishment and is at least 12 months away. Scott Turner from Knight Frank real estate was involved in the sale and he said that it is a "unique building" which is "ideal for Northcott". "It was probably getting to that point where it needed a new lease on life, internally, and so Northcott's acquisition of the property provided that opportunity for them to renovate, redevelop and co-locate all their agencies in one spot," he said. "It's good to see an organisation like Northcott purchase it." The brewery site acquisition is part of a wider expansion plan Northcott has in motion for the Riverina 2022. Two new purpose built accommodation sites are on the way for Gobbagombalin, opening in the next two months, as well as new homes built in Albury later this year. Northcott currently supports around 1000 and around 80 in accommodation services across the Riverina. The overall expansion will also means more jobs for locals, Mr Gregor said, and it's an important investment in a regional community. "Disability does not discriminate on your location... the most important thing is having easy access to services and support irrespective of what [people] might need and where they might need it. That is something we as an organisation recognise and we want to meet that challenge, so this is the next step for us."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/e56b5e43-d432-4a35-bf1d-935a62dfaa42.jpg/r10_143_4022_2410_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg